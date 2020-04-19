ROSEBUD — Services for Calvin Roy Grohoske, 43, of Ossining, N.Y., and formerly of Lott will be private.
Burial will be in Carolina Cemetery near Durango.
Mr. Grohoske died Saturday, April 11, in Ossining.
He was born May 8, 1976, in Sweetwater. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School and Texas Tech University. He worked for Toys R Us. He was a member of Little Deer Creek Baptist Church in Durango.
Survivors include his parents, Roy and Diane Grohoske of Lott; and a brother, David Grohoske of Lott.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.