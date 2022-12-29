John Richard “Dick” Jarma
November 13, 1947 - December 26, 2022
John Richard “Dick” Jarma, 75, of Woodway, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 26, 2022 after a brief illness.
Dick was born on November 13, 1947 and moved to Temple, Texas as a toddler where he grew up with his parents Robert John, Jr. and Nettie Ruth (Matthews) Jarma, brother William (Bill) Jarma and sister Ann (Jarma) Fuller. He graduated from Temple High School in 1967 and married Karen Sue Niesen in 1971. The two share two sons, Matthew & Kevin. He later married Janis (Henry) Burns, and gained 3 bonus daughters, Charis, Rachael and Renea. Dick spent 45+ years in the car business working at Kuykendall Motor Company, Garlyn Shelton Autoplex, Rountree Motors, Don Ringler, and other places. He retired from Don Ringler in 2017. After retirement, he continued to work in the car industry by working part-time at Advance Auto Parts in Hewitt, Belmead, and Waco.
Dick leaves behind his wife, Janis; sons Matthew Jarma (Kacy) and Kevin Jarma; bonus daughters Charis Hendrick (Tommy), Rachael Stolte (Silver Carnevale) & Renea Seggern (Clayton). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: Cayla (Justin) Porterfield, Cara Hendrick, Brandi (Cory) Robbins, Bailey Stolte, Wesley Stolte, Ashley Stolte, Coleman Seggern, Chelsea (Kyle) Tidwell, Leslie (Stephen) Ratts, Anleigh (Christopher Jimenez-Fernandez) Torres, Riley Jarma, Harper Jarma, Bowyn Jarma, Jaycee Jarma, Jaiden Robbins, Mia Ratts, Abel Torres & Olivier Jimenez; and numerous nieces, nephews, & other loved ones.
A memorial service for Dick will be held by the family at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Troy United Methodist Church, 2500 FM 935, Troy Texas, Visitation will be at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM.
Honorary Pallbearers include: Dar Kuykendall, Joel Garrison, Lucky Reid, Paul Henry, Riley Jarma, Christopher Jimenez-Fernandez, Stephen Ratts, and Kyle Jarma.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in support of cancer treatment at Baylor Scott & White Central Texas Foundation. BSW CTX Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 South 31st Street, Temple TX 76508, or the charity of your choice.
