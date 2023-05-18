Services for Miguel Angel Berumen Sr., 81, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses in Temple.
Mr. Berumen died Saturday, May 6, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1942, in Mexico to Juan and Josefa Garcia Berumen. Be had been a Bell County resident for 60 years. He worked as a licensed plumber and in the construction industry. He was a Jehovah’s Witness. He married Maria Elena Berumen on May 12, 1963 in Mexico.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Aracely Berumen.
Survivors include three daughters, Lube Huber, Maria Rodriguez and Christina Mendoza; three sons, Miguel Angel Berumen Jr., Sam Berumen and Oscar Berumen; four brothers, Jesus Berumen, Armando Berumen, Juan Berumen and Refugio Berumen; three sisters, Cande Rocha, Lupe Ruiz and Magdalena Berumen de Gonzalez; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.