Services for Hetty Mae Henderson Wright, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Davy Wright officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Wright died Tuesday, July 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 25, 1950, in Moody to Frank Sr. and Mary Inge Henderson. She graduated from Moody High School in 1968. She attended Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody, where she served as president of the cemetery committee. She married John Herbert Wright Sr. on Aug. 30, 1969. She worked for Mobil Chemical, Foley’s and TISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Wright Banks of Temple; five sons, Byron Wright of Austin, Steven Norman of Charlotte, N.C., and John Wright Jr., Aaron Wright and Travis Jackson, all of Temple; four sisters, Lois Rodgers, Shirley Good, Patricia Allen and Dency Henderson, all of Moody; a brother, Chester Henderson of Arlington; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.