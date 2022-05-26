SALADO — Services for William David Scales, 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Salado United Methodist Church Chapel with the Rev. Brady Johnson officiating.
Burial will be in Historic Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Scales died Thursday, May 19, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 7, 1952, in Evansville, Ind., to William W. Scales and Mildred Peters. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Baylor University. He married his first wife, Linda Loyd in 1976, and his second wife, Billie Blue Scales in 2004. He was an attorney and owned a private practice.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Jeffrey Scales; a daughter, Becca McDougald; two step children, Trey Hutton and Taylor Hutton; a sister, Michelle Scales; a brother, John Scales; and 12 grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.