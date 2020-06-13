No services are planned for Wanda L. Love, 83, of Temple.
Ms. Love died Wednesday, June 10, at a local care center.
She was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Hornersville, Mo., to Archie and Irene Philhours Shumaker. She was an elementary school teacher in Blue Springs, Mo. She was a Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Love; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Dan Steen of Ravenna and Jim Steen of Spring Valley, Calif.; a daughter, Dawna Uselton of Temple; two brothers, Larry Shumaker of Manor and Bud Shumaker of Little Rock, Ark.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.