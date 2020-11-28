Services for Alton L. Sheppard Sr., 96, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Sheppard died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at his residence.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Updated: November 28, 2020 @ 4:51 am
