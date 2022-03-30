Billy C. Northam
Funeral services for Billy C. Northam, 89, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening March 30, 2022 at the funeral home.
Mr. Northam died Friday, March 25, 2022, at his home in Belton.
Mr. Northam was born, April 15, 1932, in the Sparta community of Bell County to Charles Clifton Northam and Sadie Irene (Hamrick) Northam. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Margaret Pimento July 15, 1955 in Hawaii. They made their home in Central Texas. Mr. Northam was a Temple Fireman before becoming the Athletic Director for the City of Temple for 34 years, retiring in 1993.
He received his education in Belton, graduating from Belton High School in 1950 where he played football and baseball. His baseball career continued on when joined the Minor League Baseball Team – the Temple Eagles. He then moved to Louisiana to play for the Alexandra Aces after the Eagles were purchased by the Pittsburgh Pirates. In December of 1951, he joined the Navy and for a time was stationed at Pearl Harbor. While stationed at Pearl Harbor, he met and married his wife, Margaret. He continued to play ball for the Navy. After his years of service, he and Margaret returned to live in Temple and in 1957, he joined the fire department.
He coached in the freshman age group of Little League Baseball where he continued his involvement working with the youth coaching little league teams. From coaching his son to his grandkids, he touched so many different lives at all stages of the game. The City of Temple Honored Mr. Northam by naming the former Wilson Complex, on Curtis B. Elliot Dr, to the Billy C. Northam Baseball Complex. His most recent honor was to be inducted into the Temple Softball Walk of Fame in 2011. He was a football official, serving as high as the Lone Star Conference and a baseball umpire with the Southwest Conference. One of the highlights of his football official career was being the Head Linesman during the 1994 Tyler John Tyler vs. Plano East Football Game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.
Bill was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed many years of hunting with his family. He always had a great story to tell around the campfire and being there when his kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids got their first deer.
He attended Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Joe Northam.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Northam of Belton, one son, Chuck Northam of Belton, one daughter Cathy Goonan and husband Brian of Belton, and one brother, Jack Northam of Belton; Grandchildren – Brandy McLerran and husband Graham of Huntsville, Clifton Goonan and wife Samantha of Temple, Justin Goonan and wife Elyse of Tennessee, Ashley Dyess and husband Kris of Salado; Lane Northam and wife Katie of Belton and Mason Northam of Belton. Great-Grandkids Brenna Piper and husband Kammeron of Huntsville, Cody McLerran of College Station, Hunter Goonan and Emma Goonan of Temple, Haylee and Kolton Dyess of Salado and Loretta Goonan of Tennessee. One Great-Great-Grandchild Mathew Ellisor of Huntsville.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Scott and White Hospice.
Paid Obituary