Paul Louis Straka
Paul Louis Straka, age 48, of Austin, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with acute leukemia. Paul was born on February 8, 1972, in Georgetown, Texas, to Louis and Louise (Brenek) Straka Jr.
Paul was a kind, sweet, and caring person. No matter how difficult or challenging the situation, Paul handled it with grace, humor, and professionalism. He graduated in 1997 from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Soon thereafter, he began employment with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Throughout the years, he has held several positions, most recently as a Contract Specialist IV. Paul was especially fond of his German Shepherd Dog “Kaiser.” He valued his many friendships, and often could be found dancing a polka and socializing at church picnics.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents Louis and Agnes Straka Sr and Robert and Leona Brenek Sr; a niece Carmen Marie Clawson; and an uncle (his godfather) Frankie Hyzak.
Paul is survived by his parents, one sister Cynthia (Straka) Clawson and husband Troy; two nephews Travis Clawson and Thomas Clawson; and one niece Carrie Clawson all of Jarrell. He also leaves behind seven uncles, nine aunts, and numerous cousins and friends.
A Rosary will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 2:00PM at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown, Texas, followed by visitation until 4:00PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Corn Hill followed by burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Travis Clawson, Thomas Clawson, Robert Brenek, Michael Hyzak, Nicholas Nemec, and Jeffrey Cook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Those who wish to share words of comfort may do so at: www.gabrielsfuneral.com.
