BELTON — Services for Laura Mae Estes, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mrs. Estes died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at a local hospital.
She was born Dec. 25, 1940, in Sabinal to Joseph Edward and Lillie Mae Tillison Turner. She graduated from Sabinal High School in 1959. She married Albert Lee Estes in June 1959. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Estes King.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Albert Estes and Lee Estes; a daughter, Laura Massie; two sisters, Mary Jean Lilie of Sabinal and Lola Marie Sheedy of San Antonio; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.