ROSEBUD — Services for Doris Burns Downes, 89, formerly of Rosebud, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Downes died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at a College Station nursing center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Lott to Lorenza and Tennie Wiggleton Burns. She lived most of her life in the Rosebud area. She was a farmer. She also worked at the Heritage House Nursing Home and at Dr. Halbert’s hospital in Rosebud. She was a personal caregiver most of her life.
Survivors include a son, James Downes of Florida; two daughters, Carolyn Sue Clyde of Huntsville and Doris Mayer of Cameron; two foster sons, David Carter of Maryland, and Dan Carter of Franklin; a sister, Lucille Moss of Cameron; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.