A funeral Mass for Myrtle Barbara Barnes, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Barnes died Thursday, Dec. 1, at a Temple care facility.
She was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Victoria to Ben and Lydia Klump Witcher. Her family moved from Victoria to Temple. She later moved to Rosebud, and moved back to Temple in 1960. She married Felix Barnes in 1946 in Westphalia. They owned and operated Barnes Jewelry in Temple for over 45 years until retirement. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple, serving on the bereavement committee and the prayer chain.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Gene Barnes of Temple; two daughters, Linda Gersbach of Holland and Juanita Ingriola of Morgan’s Point Resort; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church, with a rosary at 7 p.m.