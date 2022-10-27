Barbara Lea Lorig
Barbara Lea Lorig
Barbara Lea Lorig left this world suddenly on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at the age of 96. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A reception will follow at Grobowsky Hall Family Life and Worship Center at First Methodist Church, 102 N 2nd Street, Temple, Texas 76501.
Barbara was born to Richard and Ethel Lea on January 3rd, 1926, in Liverpool England, then moved to Heswall where she spent her young life. During the Second World War she volunteered to serve in the Land Army as a Land Girl receiving a medal from the Prime Minister of England for her selfless service.
Barbara married her childhood sweetheart, Harold Osborne Parry, on May 1st, 1947. She married Stanley Lorig in 1996.
Barbara was an active volunteer in the community for over 30 years. She loved dancing, her church and sharing stories of her world travels and pictures of her great grandchildren with anyone who would sit still.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Barbara S. Chandler Hudgens and husband, Michael D. Hudgens; grandson, Shawn Victor Chandler; granddaughter, Dawn Suzan Chandler and husband, Hadden Sayers Binion; and two very special great grandchildren, August (Augie) Osborne, and Autumn Victoria.
She will be sorely missed.
