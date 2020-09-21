Services for Lavander Moore Jr., 69, of Whitehall are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Moore died Saturday, Sept. 19, at a Belton nursing center.
Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 10:11 am
