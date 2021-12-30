ROSEBUD — Services for Joyce Collier, 84, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Lott with the Rev. Stephen James and Chester Springfield officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mrs. Collier died Monday, Dec. 27, in a Burleson hospital.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Lott to Charles and Lena Davis Tindle. She graduated from Lott High School. She married Bob Collier of Aug. 12, 1957. She worked as a tax assessor-collector for Falls, Hill and Milam counties. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lott.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Michael Collier.
Survivors include a son, Chuck Collier of Alvarado; two brothers, Larry “Butch” Tindle and Charles “Bo” Tindle, both of Lott; a sister, Peggy Shrum of Lubbock; one grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott or to the First Baptist Church in Lott.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.