BELTON — Services for Bobbie Ruth Pierce Pruitt, 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Val Verde Cemetery.
Mrs. Pruitt died Sunday, Feb. 2.
She was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Salado to John and Valta Evans Pierce. She married Jimmy Pruitt in 1964 in Bell County. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Longhorn Riding Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000; a son, Jimmy Pruitt Jr.; and a daughter, Ruth McKenzie.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammie Pruitt of Belton; two sisters, Juanita Collins of Dayton, Ohio, and Linda Ratliff of Belton; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.