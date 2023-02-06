Mable Doris Gilmore
Mable Doris Gilmore, 81, of Temple, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, in her home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro, Texas.
Mable was born August 12, 1941, in Laredo, Texas, to Fred and Elsie Bechthold. On May 11, 1968, she married Charles Roy Gilmore. They traveled many miles in their motor home across the country making lifelong friends along the way. For over thirty years they enjoyed camping with their Garland Sam’s Club friends. You would always see her wearing a brooch. Every day would be something different.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, Howard Bechthold, Dale Bechthold, Gilbert Bechthold, Merle Bechthold and Gerald Bechthold; and her sisters, Verna Boyd and Agnes DeBusk. Survivors include her sisters; Jenny Ebensberger of Temple, Texas, Kathryn Fleming of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Helen (Bob) Escobar of Gatesville, Texas, and Carol Bechthold of Temple, Texas; numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and her schnauzer, Marci.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
