Services for Ruby Lee Shores, 62, of Cedar Park and formerly of Temple will be private.
Miss Shores died Tuesday, Aug. 18, in Temple.
She was born June 25, 1958, in Haileyville, Okla., to Jim Pack and Betty Louise Hummingbird. She attended Beauty School Technical College.
She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Shores Jr.
Survivors include a son, Brandon Shores; two brothers, Tommy Pack and Stony Pack; and a sister, Vera Lackey.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.