Services for Gary Dale Smith, 77, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Sunday, Jan. 8, at a local care center.
He was born April 2, 1945, in Socorro, N.M., to Cecil Louis and Laura Gray Smith.
He was preceded in death by a son, Cale Morehead Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Jeton Swaim Smith; a son, Jonathan David Smith; a daughter, Lauren Jeton Ingram; two brothers, Louis Craig Smith and Larry Gray Smith; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abilene Christian University, or Baylor Scott & White Rehabilitation Center, specifically Parkinson’s programs.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.