Services for Simeon “Big Sim” Treboh Freeman, 40, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Aaron Toliver officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Freeman died Sunday, Sept. 13, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 20, 1980, in Temple to Hobert and Ruth Freeman. He was a member of Jesus, Church of the Living God, PGT in Temple, where he served in Youth Action for Jesus and the youth choir. He graduated from Temple High School, and he attended Texas State Technical College in Waco. He worked at 7-Eleven as a customer service clerk.
Survivors include his parents of Temple; a grandmother, Hattie Allen of Temple; three brothers, Allen Freeman, Verling Freeman and Ruben Freeman, all of Temple; and seven sisters, Vanessa Sanders of Walters, Okla., Rheda Heaggans of Bellville, Ill., Grace Freeman of Houston, and Althea Freeman, Ebonny Freeman, Hattrice Freeman and Candace Freeman, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.