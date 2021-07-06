Services for Shirley June Morphis, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Morphis died June 27.
She was born April 28, 1935, in Rolling Fork, Miss., to Merlin Cheny and Edith May Lawson Percival. She graduated from high school. She received a nursing degree. She was a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Norman Morphis.
Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Norman, Phillip Craig Morphis and Stephen Howard Morphis; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.