Services for Michael Anthony Scott, 59, will be 5:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Scott died Jan. 15.
He was born Jan. 18, 1961, in Waco to Nathaniel Scott and Billie June Hall. He married Karen McIntyre Scott on June 9, 1984.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Siedah O’Shields of Temple and Makayla Scott of Harker Heights; three sisters, Vivian Green of Rockford, Ill., Rita Spears of Mansfield and Rosie Scott of Waco; three brothers, Eddie Scott of Waco, Jarriod Scott of Katy and Garrett Smith of Arlington; and a grandchild.