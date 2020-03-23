BELTON — Services for Arthur Allen Wallace, 89, of Belton were private.
Mr. Wallace died Friday, March 20.
He was born April 25, 1930, in Belton to W.C. Wallace and Pearl Lorraine Hooks. He graduated from Belton High School. He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He married Patsy Heartfield on March 11, 1950. He worked for Heartfield Funeral Home and Florist in Belton.
He was preceded in death by his wife; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Couch, Kathy Loudin and Tammy Randolph; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.