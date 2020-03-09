ELKHORN, Neb. — Services for Michael “Mike” A. Harris, 44, of Omaha, Neb., were at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, Neb.
Burial was in Omaha National Cemetery.
Mr. Harris died Monday, Feb. 17.
He was born Feb. 3, 1976, in Temple to Larry and Susan Harris. He graduated from Belton High School in 1995. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree. He married Mandy Hinson-Lykins on July 21, 1997, in Temple. He married Jennifer Krings on April 22, 2004, at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. He worked as a Department of Defense contractor and for Constellation West.
Survivors include his wife; three children, Cody Landon Harris of Temple, and Aiden Harris and Emma Harris, both of Omaha; his parents of Texas; a sister, Michelle Nooner Hudson of Texas; and his grandparents, Joe and Sue Heflin of Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a college fund to be set up in his children’s names in care of Reichmuth Funeral Home, P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.
Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn was in charge of arrangements.