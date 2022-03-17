James Neal London
1928-2022
James Neal London, age 93, of Moody, Texas was called home to be with his Lord on March 7th, 2022. He was born on August 19th, 1928 in Bailey Texas. James was the only child of Clarence Neal and Zenna Merle (Henderson) London.
A 1946 graduate of Bonham High School in Bonham, Texas, James continued his education at East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. He majored in business and education, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1949 and his master’s degree in 1952.
James met Ernestine Louise Wiese in Moody, Texas, in 1952. They were both teachers for the Moody Independent School District. James and Ernestine were married on May 30, 1953, and moved to Odessa, Texas where they both taught school for 36 years. They had three sons, Dennis, Ernest, and Albert.
In 1987 James and Ernestine retired and moved back to the family farm where James lived out his dream of having a cattle ranch. James was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Merle; his son Ernest and his wife Ernestine. James is survived by; his sons, Dennis (Marian) London and Albert London of Moody, Texas; his grandchildren, Leah (Dan) Clancy of North Canton, OH and Natalie (Tom Hull) London of Midland, TX; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee (Chris) Mitchell of Chicago, IL, Anna Clancy, Ky Clancy, Micah Clancy, of North Canton, OH, Rosemary Hull, and Levon Hull of Midland, TX; his cousin Dawna Alsabrook of Mansfield, TX; and the Fehler family of Mcgregor, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Temple at 10 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at Moody-Leon Cemetery. Pastor Dan Clancy is officiating.
Paid Obituary