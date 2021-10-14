Services for Wilma Fay Day, 85, of Troy will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Day died Sunday, Oct. 10, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 7, 1935, in Pendleton to Owen Lawrence and Velva Viola Hicks Kelley. She married Joel “Jack” Day on May 25, 1955, in Belton. She was a member of the Sixth Street Church of Christ in Belton.
Survivors include her husband of Troy; a son, Bruce Day of Gardendale; two daughters, Linda Butterfield of Wintersville, Ohio, and Kim Givhan Brad of Whitney; three brothers, James Kelley of Temple, Ernest Kelley of Troy and Jerry Kelley of White Hall; a sister, Dora Harmon of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.