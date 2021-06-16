BELTON — Services for Ronald “Ronnie” Lee Tyler, 62, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with Lee Roy Tyler officiating.
Burial will be in Reed’s Lake Cemetery.
Mr. Tyler died Sunday, June 13, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 16, 1958, in Odessa to Lee Roy and Joyce Tyler. He graduated from Belton High School. He worked for the Pittman family in Temple and Belton.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa “Missy” Ellison of Belton; his father; two brothers, Eddie Tyler of Belton and Lannie Smith of Lafayette, Ind.; a sister, Joy Tyler of Corpus Christi; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.