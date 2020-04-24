CAMERON — Services for Freddy Joe Lazek, 78, of Temple and formerly of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Lazek died Thursday, April 23, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 1, 1941, in Cameron to Emily Kostroun and Fred Lazek. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1960. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked for Stewart’s and Zink’s grocery stores in Cameron. He also worked for air-conditioning companies in Temple.
Survivors include a brother, Dennis Lazek of Georgetown; and a sister, Linda Brooks of Temple.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.