Michael Richard Collins
With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Michael Richard Collins, 50, of Pflugerville, Texas, (formerly of Temple, Texas) announce that he went to be with the Lord on December 21, 2020. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 6, 1970. He is survived by his mother, Lillie Sanchez and his father, Felton Collins. He is also survived by his twin sister, Michele Collins and his niece Micayla. He will forever be loved and deeply missed by his family, who throughout his life gave him unconditional love. He is survived by his aunts Beatrice Sanchez, Margaret Sanchez and Josie Silvas; his uncles Johnny Sanchez, Charles Sanchez and Manuel Sanchez, as well as, many other relatives and special friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Pedro Sanchez and his grandmother, Ernestine Sanchez. He will be missed greatly by his devoted pets, Baby Angel and Pumpkin. Michael had a passion for photography, especially at friends’ weddings.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service was held for Michael’s immediate family. For those that wish to know where he was laid to rest, please contact Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home at 512-251-4118.
Please visit Michael’s memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family.
Paid Obituary