Services for LaRita Ruth Danneberg Lange, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple
Burial will be in Dyess Grove Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Lange died Thursday, Sept. 30, in Spring.
She was born April 3, 1933, in Emporia, Kan., to John G. and Edith Jennings Danneberg. She moved to Kansas City, Kan., then in 1948, she moved to Temple. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from Texas Woman’s University and a master’s degree in education from Southwest Texas State University. She married Albert Lange on July 13, 1957. She taught elementary education for 26 years and retired in 1988. She received her learning disability certification and taught students with learning disabilities the last 11 years of her career. After retirement, she moved back to Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan Welbes of Spring; a son, Scott Lange of Houston; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1340 North Millbend, The Woodlands, TX 77380 c/o LaRita Lange Memorial.