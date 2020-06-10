Ida Moncrief
Services for Ida Lorine Moncrief, 82, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be at noon on Thursday, June 11, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow in Bellwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Moncrief was born June 14, 1937 in Belton, Texas to Clara Leone Beasley Hatley and Willie Hatley. She married Donald Lee Moncrief and was the bookkeeper for his sign business for many years.
She loved spoiling her grandchildren and playing bingo with friends and family. She enjoyed painting with oils, fishing and hunting; and hosting fish frys for family and friends at their Lake Limestone home.
Mrs. Moncrief was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; son, Ronnie Lee Moncrief; and grandchild, Scott Curtis Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Patty Casper, Mary Smith and husband Bobby, and Debra Simecek and husband Dennis; seven grandchildren, Gary Morey, Lee Moncrief, Chris Smith, Michelle Moncrief, Amy Casper, Brittney Pemberton, and Layton Anderson; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Lexi Hodges, Hailee Jimenez, Emma Smith, Elecia Rodriguez, Lyrik Smth, Lilly Smith, Maddie Smith, Wyatt Morey, Wade Moncrief, Brooks Pemberton, Brinlee Hodges, Reece Pickett, and Reed Pickett.
In honor of Mrs. Moncrief’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
