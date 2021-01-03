Services for Barbara Thomas, 91, of Houston will be private.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Thomas died Dec. 27.
She was born Sept. 16, 1929.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
