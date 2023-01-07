Theda Mae Timaeus Maxfield
Theda Mae Timaeus Maxfield was born May 14, 1929 in Temple, TX to Margie and Theodore Timaeus. She died January 6, 2023 in a Temple Hospital after a short illness.
Theda was a registered nurse graduating from the first nursing class at Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1950. In 1974 she earned a Master’s degree in Maternal Child Nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. She served as a faculty member of the Scott and White diploma program from 1960-1970. She then helped to establish the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor nursing program where she served as an associate professor and assistant dean of the nursing school from 1970-1994. While there she was President of the UMHB Faculty Assembly and was honored as the first nurse graduating from another university program to be made an Honorary Life membership in the UMHB Alumni Association. She was named a Distinguished Alumni of the Harris School of Nursing at TCU in 2010.
Theda was a volunteer at the Temple Community Free Clinic from its opening and continued to volunteer in general medicine, the gynecology clinic, and at community health fairs after retirement. She was a member of the Board of Directors for many years serving as the Secretary of the Board. She received Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her service in 2010.
Theda was an active member of First Christian Church since her childhood. She served on numerous committees, the Board of Trustees, and served as an Elder. In 2019 she was named an Elder Emeritus.
Her life exemplified her motto of ‘Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”
She was married to Jerry Maxfield in February 1951. They were married for 68 years prior to his death in 2019. She is survived by Laurie Glaze and her husband Bill of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Rebecca Brindley of Austin, TX; Ted Maxfield and his wife Sally of Plano, TX; and Matt Maxfield and his wife Liz of Nashville, TN.
She is also survived by 9 grandchildren Monica Glaze of Houston, Sarah Brindley and her husband Josh Whitmore of Houston, TX, Paul Brindley and his wife Kika Davis of League City, TX, Joe Brindley and his wife Chelsea of Aurora, CO, Margie Huth and her husband Ryan of Seattle, WA, Cindy Maxfield of Coppell, TX, Anna Maxfield of Denton, TX, Brett Maxfield and his wife Kristi of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Macie Boden and her husband Nick of Houston, TX, and 4 great-grandchildren, Aurora and August Whitmore of Houston, and Rowan and Maeve Brindley of Aurora, CO.
Visitation will held Sunday, January 8 from 3:00-5:00 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Road, Temple. Services will be Monday, January 9 at 1:00 at First Christian Church, 300 N 5th Temple, TX. Burial follows at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, 300 N 5th Temple, TX 76501 or Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliot Drive Temple, TX 76501.
