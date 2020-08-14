Memorial service for Augustina Villanueva, 78, of Temple will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Dossman Funeral Home with Christopher Stephens officiating.
Augustina died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at her home in Temple.
She was born August 28, 1941 the daughter of Santiago and Refugia (Martinez) Vargas, in Robstown, Texas. She married Natividad Villanueva in 1961, he preceded her in death in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Able Villanueva and a brother, Juan Vargas.
Survivors include four sons, Natividad, Jr, Rosendo, Maugro and Natividad, III Villanueva; a daughter, Esmeralda Sustaita; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren
