BARTLETT — Services for Mary Julia Perez Alderete, 70, of Holland were held Sunday, Dec. 19, at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Burial will be held in private at later date.
Mrs. Alderete died Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Flint, Mich.
She was born July 5, 1951, in Taylor to Francisco and Petra Perez. She lived in the Holland/Bartlett area most of her life. She graduated from Holland High School in 1971. She married Joe Alderete on Oct. 8, 1986, in Williamson County. She worked at Westinghouse in Round Rock for many years. She later worked at Bartlett State Jail, and retired from the Texas Department of Corrections in Gatesville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gabriel Alderete; and a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Holland; four sons, Desi Cantu and Mark Cantu, both of Holland, Arthur Ramirez of Bartlett and Eric Alderete of Arkansas; a daughter, Jonie Alderete of Taylor; two sisters, Cenallda Lopez of Bartlett and Silveria Tschoerner of Schwertner; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orlando Lee Lopez Foundation.