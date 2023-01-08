Services for Charlotte Fay Powell, 69, of Moody will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Powell died Friday, Jan. 6, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Jan. 2, 1954, in Sugar Land to Wilford William and Grace Truet Brumbelow Weakley. She married Royce Powell on July 13, 1974, in Rosenberg. She was a member of the Vista Community Church in Temple. She worked for Geophysical Services out of Houston and later worked in the food service department at Issac H. Kempner High School in Fort Bend ISD in Sugar Land.
Survivors include her husband of Moody; two sons, Logan Powell of Moody and Kevin Powell of Needville; two sisters, Ann Carter of Nolanville and Grace Lee Weakley of Rosenberg; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.