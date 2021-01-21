Harrell Dean “H.D.” Turner
Harrell Dean “H.D.” Turner better known as PeeWee passed away Monday January 18, 2021 in Taylor Texas. A graveside service will be held 10 am Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Salty Cemetery with Pastor James Brymer officiating. The family will receive visitors, Friday, from 6-8 pm, January 22, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, TX.
PeeWee was born the only child of J.C. And Ollie Turner on March 27, 1935. PeeWee graduated from Thorndale high school before joining the army; after receiving a medical discharge he returned to Milam county and began working for Alcoa. H.D married the love of his life Rosalie Werchan on June 15, 1958. He worked for Alcoa for 35 years before retiring, holding positions in the Pot Room / Rod Room, store room, and supervisor for many years. PeeWee enjoyed ranching and continued to do so throughout his retirement, raising Brangus and crossbred cattle. You could find him traveling the roads of the Salty community on his gator checking cows and visiting with everyone he met along the way. PeeWee loved his family and his dogs and often enjoyed telling stories of his younger days and adventures. Some of his notable achievements were serving as a board member for FHA, RFCU, and as a member of the Brangus Breeders Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rosalie, and infant son, and his mother and father-in-law.
Surviving PeeWee are his sons; Jeff Turner and wife, Sandy of St. Lawrence-Garden City, Texas and Blake Turner and wife, Audrey of Thorndale; daughters, Lisa Ward and husband, Dr. Belur Patel of Belton and Lana McDermott and husband, Erskine of Cameron; grandchildren, Cooper McDermott and wife, Laney of St. Lawrence-Garden City, Texas, Erskine McDermott and wife, Holly of St. Lawrence-Garden City, Texas, Shawnia Ward of Belton, Texas, and Amber Turner of Round Rock, Texas; two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, close friends, and his loyal dogs Gypsy and Weenie.
A special Thank You to his caregiver Crystal Willoughby.
Memorials may be made to the Salty Cemetery Association, 230 CR 447, Thorndale, TX 76577 or to the charity of your choice.
