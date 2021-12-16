BELTON — Services for Sonya Michele Garcia, 51, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jackie Cox officiating.
Mrs. Garcia died Saturday, Dec. 11, in Temple.
She was born May 14, 1970, in New Castle, Penn., to Randall H. Clark and Diana Skewis Carby. She attended New Albany High School in Indiana and received her final degree from Central Texas College. Sonya married Daniel Garcia on May 27, 1999, in Temple. She was an accounting clerk for Stanley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Gatesville, and also worked with the Coryell County and Levita volunteer fire departments as an administrator and grant writer.
Survivors include her husband; father and stepmother Randall and Gail Clark of Tennessee; mother and stepfather, Diana and Larry Carby of Alabama; a son Michael Randall Garcia of Belton; two daughters Brittany Garcia of Georgia and Shelby Newman of Utah; four brothers, Kenneth Clark of Kentucky, Randall Clark of Alabama, Chris Carby of Alabama and Ernie Collins of Tennessee; and a sister, Paula Fendley of Kentucky.
Memorials may be made to the MS Society at nationalmssociety.org.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.