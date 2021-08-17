Services for James Chapman, 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Aug. 25 in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Chapman died Saturday Aug. 14, in Frisco.
He was born April 7, 1948, to James and Delores Chapman in Johnston, Pa. He worked as a superintendent at Horizon General Contractors. He was a Vietnam veteran and served three tours in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Chapman; two brothers, Ricky Chapman of New Port Richey, Fla., and Robert Chapman of Royal Oak, Mich.; four sons, James Chapman of Florida, Kirk Chapman of Holland, Mich., Thomas Chapman of Warren, Mich., and Matthew Chapman of Sterling Heights, Mich.; a daughter, Christy Chapman of Sterling Heights; two step-sons, Shawn McCready and Ryan McCready, both of Temple; a sister, Karen Bowden of Morgan’s Point Resort; and 10 grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.