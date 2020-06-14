BELTON — Services for Michael “Mickey” Wade, 77, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Wade died Saturday, June 13, in Belton.
He was born Sept. 29, 1942, in Philadelphia to Oscar Colquitt and Carrie Alice Wade. He graduated from Bonham High School in Bonham in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in 1964. He received a Juris Doctor degree from SMU Law School in 1967. He married Jane Sewel in 1966 in Belton. He was a lawyer. He was a member of Belton First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Julianne Davis of Nacogdoches; two sons, Ben of Austin and Cliff of Dallas; and six grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Temple, P.O. Box 773, Temple, TX 76503; or Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave., Belton, TX 76513; or any charity.