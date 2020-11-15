Linda Joyce Morris Vanwinkle
Linda Joyce Morris Vanwinkle, age 77, of Forest City, NC passed away on November 12th at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. Linda was the daughter of the late John Travis Morris, and Thelma Blanche Cowen Morris, and the wife to the late Carlton Jack Vanwinkle.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Eva Burt, Loretta Jackson, and Joyce Jones; seven grandchildren; fourteen grandchildren; sister Odessa Sherwood; brothers Ted Morris, Carl Morris, Wilburn Morris. In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by a daughter Crystal Shelton.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Paid Obituary