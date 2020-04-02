Services for John Bigham Hagler, 95, of Little River-Academy will be private.
Mr. Hagler died Monday, March 27, in Taylor.
He was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Sparks to Marion Walter and Annie Henderson Hagler. He graduated from Academy Consolidated High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy, 1943-1945, during World War II as a gunner on a mine sweeper, the US AUK, AM57. He married Dixie Lou Gilliland of Academy on June 10, 1950. He was a member of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Works, Local No. 482 Austin chapter. He was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Academy. He was a charter city council member and mayor pro-tem of Little River-Academy during his 12 years of service on the council, and served 12 years as a trustee of the Academy High School Board. He was a Freemason for over 70 years, and a member of Zerne Lodge No. 615 in Holland.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn Ray Hagler and Richard “Keith” Hagler; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Academy, 304 N. State Highway 95, Little River-Academy, TX 76554.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.