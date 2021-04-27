Larry James Woellert
Graveside services for Larry James Woellert, 78, of Pendleton will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Roberts Cemetery with Rev. Sam Calloway and Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating. Temple Fire Department Color Guard will render honors.
The Lord called him home April 22, 2021.
Mr. Woellert was born June 4, 1942 in Buckholts to Edward Albert Woellert and Helen Katherine Winkler Woellert. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorable discharged in 1963. He married Carole Ellis April 17, 1965. He moved to California and then moved to Pendleton in 1965. He worked for the Temple Fire Department for twenty seven years having retired with the rank of Captain. He had an Associate degree in Fire Protection Technology and held a Master Fire Fighter Certificate and a Paramedic Certificate from the State of Texas. He was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship where he enjoyed helping with luncheons and the Welcome Committee.
Mr. Woellert was preceded in death by his mother and father; two brothers Paul Woellert and Lawrence Woellert and one sister Verina Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife Carole Woellert of Pendleton; one son Glenn Woellert and his wife Kristi of Aquilla and one sister Minnie Hart and her husband Gary of El Paso; his wife’s sister Joanne Clark and her husband Jeff of El Paso and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Anchor of Hope Fellowship.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
