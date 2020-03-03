BELTON — Services for William “Billy” Douglas Early, 31, will be 3 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Early died Thursday, Feb. 20.
He was born Aug. 20, 1988, in Brownwood to James David Bonner and Cathleen Noelle Staggs. He graduated from Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow in 2007. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his parents; a brother, Jesse Ray Early; and his grandmother, Nancy Griffin Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.