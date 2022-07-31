Services for Howard Wayne Straw, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Straw died Wednesday, July 27, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 26, 1942, in Gatesville to James and Lois Straw. He worked for the city of Killeen. He married Willie Fern Straw on April 23, 1986, and she preceded him in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Robbie Nidositko of Temple; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery.