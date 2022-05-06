Services for Paul Holler, 78, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Holler died Wednesday, May 4, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 16, 1943, in Latrobe, Pa., to Robert and Anna Marie Macey Holler. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Judy Pryor in 1970. He worked for Mobil Chemical. He was a machinist. He attended Nolanville Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Cindy Hotz, Paula Breazeale and Patty Escarsega, all of Belton; a son, Mike Holler-Willess of Belton; two sisters, Mary Decker and Peg Kestner; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.