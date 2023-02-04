CAMERON — Services for Lupe Villanueva, 87, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in the St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Villanueva died Tuesday, Jan. 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in the Sharp community in Milam County to Florencio and Felicitas Gomez Garcia. She retired from Royal Seating as an assembly person.
Survivors include two sons, Edward Villanueva and Oscar Villanueva, both of Cameron; and two grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.