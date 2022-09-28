No services are planned for Kenneth Teltow, 85, of Killeen.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
No services are planned for Kenneth Teltow, 85, of Killeen.
Mr. Teltow died Sunday, Sept. 11, in Temple.
He was born April 28, 1937, in Williamson County.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.