BELTON — Services for James Robert Mobley, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Belton.
Mr. Mobley died Wednesday, March 1.
He was born Oct. 21, 1950, at Fort Riley, Kan., to Mary Amanda Oates and Robert Mobley. He lived in Japan, Louisiana and Texas. He graduated from Killeen High school in 1968. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1972 from the University of Texas at Austin, and became a certified public accountant in 1975. He married Bonnie Sue Herrin in December of 1975.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Holly Diane Bunting of Austin and Michelle Renee Parker of San Antonio; a sister, Hettie Ann Pollock of Longview; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.