BELTON — Services for Debra Grant, 67, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Grant died Tuesday, June 21, at a local hospital.
She was born June 17, 1955, in Fort Knox, Ky. to James and Martha Chaney. She was a manager for Bell County Vehicle Registration.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Hix and John Hix, both of Belton; a brother, James Chaney of Belton; a sister, Carol Taylor of Belton; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.